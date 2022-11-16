There is a good chance Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) closed at $10.91 in the last session, up 5.31% from day before closing price of $10.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 785980 shares were traded. RELY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RELY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Yoakum Rene sold 5,971 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 59,705 led to the insider holds 286 shares of the business.

Hug Joshua sold 7,727 shares of RELY for $85,363 on Aug 26. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 4,173,631 shares after completing the transaction at $11.05 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Hug Joshua, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,482 shares for $11.45 each. As a result, the insider received 85,646 and left with 4,181,358 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RELY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.86B and an Enterprise Value of 1.50B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELY has reached a high of $31.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RELY traded on average about 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 166.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.52M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RELY as of Oct 30, 2022 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.15M, compared to 4.97M on Sep 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 4.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $178.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $189.11M to a low estimate of $174M. As of the current estimate, Remitly Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $135.25M, an estimated increase of 32.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $187.96M, an increase of 38.20% over than the figure of $32.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $203.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179.43M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $651.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $637.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $641.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.61M, up 39.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $837.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $922.5M and the low estimate is $810M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.