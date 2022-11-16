There is a good chance Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $5.91 in the prior trading day, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) closed at $6.83, up 15.57%. On the day, 4585543 shares were traded. RAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RAD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on April 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $1 from $16 previously.

On June 25, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $12.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on March 25, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Donigan Heyward R bought 14,350 shares for $13.93 per share. The transaction valued at 199,960 led to the insider holds 559,498 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAD has reached a high of $15.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.84.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 54.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.38M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.50% stake in the company.