There is a good chance VNET Group Inc. (VNET) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $5.59 in the prior trading day, VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) closed at $5.99, up 7.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3676267 shares were traded. VNET stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VNET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on September 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5.90 from $7.20 previously.

On May 25, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $6.50.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.40.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNET now has a Market Capitalization of 827.45M and an Enterprise Value of 2.25B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VNET is -0.11, which has changed by -65.81% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VNET has reached a high of $18.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.85.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 147.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.90M. Insiders hold about 11.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VNET as of Oct 30, 2022 were 7.37M with a Short Ratio of 7.37M, compared to 6.22M on Sep 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 6 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $256.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $257.93M to a low estimate of $254.39M. As of the current estimate, VNET Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $216.82M, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $286.21M, an increase of 18.00% less than the figure of $18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $288.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $283.64M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $860.05M, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.