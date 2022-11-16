There Is Still Room For C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) closed the day trading at $9.72 up 6.70% from the previous closing price of $9.11. On the day, 1045055 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CCCC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15 from $22 previously.

On October 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $6.

On April 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $10.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on April 28, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Hirsch Andrew bought 10,000 shares for $8.40 per share. The transaction valued at 84,000 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Crystal Adam sold 15,000 shares of CCCC for $474,968 on Jan 04. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $31.66 per share. On Dec 17, another insider, Salter Malcolm, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 755 shares for $30.25 each. As a result, the insider received 22,839 and left with 10,952 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCC has reached a high of $43.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.84.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 48.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.45M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company.