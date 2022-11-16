There Is Still Room For Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) closed the day trading at $10.15 up 6.17% from the previous closing price of $9.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16800311 shares were traded. HOOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HOOD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 27, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11.50 to $9.50.

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Tenev Vladimir sold 29,368 shares for $11.63 per share. The transaction valued at 341,500 led to the insider holds 1,411,270 shares of the business.

Bhatt Baiju sold 29,366 shares of HOOD for $341,497 on Nov 02. The Chief Creative Officer now owns 399,032 shares after completing the transaction at $11.63 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 27,181 shares for $10.11 each. As a result, the insider received 274,841 and left with 211,567 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOOD has reached a high of $35.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 882.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 699.61M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$2.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, down -23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.