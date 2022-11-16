There Is Still Room For The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) was $29.75 for the day, up 2.94% from the previous closing price of $28.90. On the day, 3734393 shares were traded. CG stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.50.

On September 06, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $58 to $33.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares for $20.25 per share. The transaction valued at 201,026 led to the insider holds 2,960,231 shares of the business.

Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of CG for $8,529,534 on Aug 15. The Former 10% owner now owns 40,307,862 shares after completing the transaction at $50.85 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Carlyle Group Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 94,989 shares for $49.79 each. As a result, the insider received 4,729,603 and left with 40,475,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CG has reached a high of $60.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.59.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 362.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.29M. Insiders hold about 10.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.00% stake in the company.