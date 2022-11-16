There Is Still Room For Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) was $22.84 for the day, up 12.43% from the previous closing price of $20.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 791280 shares were traded. VRDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VRDN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On November 18, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.

On October 12, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on October 12, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought 425,531 shares for $23.50 per share. The transaction valued at 9,999,978 led to the insider holds 1,363,764 shares of the business.

Violin Jonathan sold 30,000 shares of VRDN for $366,000 on Jun 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 480,905 shares after completing the transaction at $12.20 per share. On May 02, another insider, Violin Jonathan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $13.04 each. As a result, the insider received 391,200 and left with 510,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 975.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRDN has reached a high of $26.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.15.

Shares Statistics:

VRDN traded an average of 812.77K shares per day over the past three months and 459.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.28M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VRDN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.26M, compared to 1.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.59% and a Short% of Float of 5.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$1.24, while EPS last year was -$1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.94, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.29 and -$4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.78. EPS for the following year is -$3.67, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.14 and -$5.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $960k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.96M, down -67.60% from the average estimate.