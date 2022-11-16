There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA).

As of close of business last night, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s stock clocked out at $79.30, up 11.17% from its previous closing price of $71.33. On the day, 52914355 shares were traded. BABA stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BABA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on July 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $130 from $115 previously.

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $75 to $130.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BABA now has a Market Capitalization of 191.94B and an Enterprise Value of 148.21B. As of this moment, Alibaba’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BABA is 0.51, which has changed by -55.85% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BABA has reached a high of $169.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BABA traded 22.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 30M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.66B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.65B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BABA as of Oct 30, 2022 were 77.25M with a Short Ratio of 77.25M, compared to 59.06M on Sep 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.91 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.43, with high estimates of $2.89 and low estimates of $1.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.12 and $5.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.3. EPS for the following year is $8.51, with 35 analysts recommending between $10.46 and $5.88.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 25 analysts expect revenue to total $29.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.4B to a low estimate of $28.55B. As of the current estimate, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $27.89B, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.24B, an increase of 7.50% over than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.08B.

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BABA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $129.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $122.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $125.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $118.53B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 46 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $140.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $147.04B and the low estimate is $128.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.