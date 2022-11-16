There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN).

As of close of business last night, Jackson Financial Inc.’s stock clocked out at $37.92, up 1.42% from its previous closing price of $37.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1082001 shares were traded. JXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JXN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On December 07, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $38.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Noles Russell G bought 150 shares for $33.43 per share. The transaction valued at 5,014 led to the insider holds 18,608 shares of the business.

PRUDENTIAL PLC sold 4,500,000 shares of JXN for $121,500,000 on Aug 03. The 10% Owner now owns 7,635,443 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Durant Gregory T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $29.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 87,300 and bolstered with 17,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jackson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JXN has reached a high of $47.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.56.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 85.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.79M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company.