There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR).

As of close of business last night, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.02, up 0.63% from its previous closing price of $7.97. On the day, 882488 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KZR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 39.60 and its Current Ratio is at 39.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 08, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On July 16, 2018, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Wells Fargo initiated its Outperform rating on July 16, 2018, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Morningside Venture Investment sold 3,612 shares for $8.82 per share. The transaction valued at 31,857 led to the insider holds 6,076,740 shares of the business.

Morningside Venture Investment sold 28,700 shares of KZR for $251,957 on Oct 03. The 10% Owner now owns 6,080,352 shares after completing the transaction at $8.78 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, BERGER FRANKLIN M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $14.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 295,400 and bolstered with 890,691 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KZR has reached a high of $18.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 64.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.07M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company.