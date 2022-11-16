There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP).

In the latest session, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) closed at $1.20 down -18.92% from its previous closing price of $1.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 799872 shares were traded. TFFP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0801.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

On December 07, 2020, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 07, 2020, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 when THURMAN RANDY H sold 40,255 shares for $4.29 per share. The transaction valued at 172,694 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Weisman Harlan F bought 4,615 shares of TFFP for $25,382 on May 20. The Director now owns 14,615 shares after completing the transaction at $5.50 per share. On May 18, another insider, Weisman Harlan F, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $5.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,800 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 138.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFFP has reached a high of $9.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6312, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2220.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TFFP has traded an average of 155.01K shares per day and 486.8k over the past ten days. A total of 25.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.17M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TFFP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 704.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.82M, compared to 689.98k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.1, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$1.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFFP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88k, up 13.60% from the average estimate.