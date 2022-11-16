There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) closed the day trading at $126.49 down -3.44% from the previous closing price of $131.00. On the day, 1498344 shares were traded. GTLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GTLS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 760.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $148 from $248 previously.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $250.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $259.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 68.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLS has reached a high of $242.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.29.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 36.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.45M.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.05 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $4.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5. EPS for the following year is $7.86, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.57 and $6.43.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $497.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $518.33M to a low estimate of $448.5M. As of the current estimate, Chart Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $378.9M, an estimated increase of 31.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $472.67M, an increase of 33.50% over than the figure of $31.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $517M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $409.1M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 26.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.61B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.