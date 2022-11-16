There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

The closing price of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) was $24.56 for the day, up 4.60% from the previous closing price of $23.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532738 shares were traded. FROG stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FROG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 30, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On July 07, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Landman Yoav sold 20,000 shares for $20.10 per share. The transaction valued at 402,000 led to the insider holds 7,401,542 shares of the business.

Simon Frederic sold 45,000 shares of FROG for $1,029,460 on Oct 19. The Director now owns 5,612,134 shares after completing the transaction at $22.88 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Shlomi Ben Haim, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $24.97 each. As a result, the insider received 1,248,650 and left with 5,304,683 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FROG has reached a high of $37.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.57.

Shares Statistics:

FROG traded an average of 671.25K shares per day over the past three months and 918.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.10M. Insiders hold about 19.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FROG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 1.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.