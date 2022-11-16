There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)

The closing price of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) was $17.33 for the day, up 1.76% from the previous closing price of $17.03. On the day, 1008154 shares were traded. LSPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LSPD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $112 to $60.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSPD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.57B and an Enterprise Value of 1.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.12.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LSPD is 2.88, which has changed by -74.80% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LSPD has reached a high of $71.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.39.

Shares Statistics:

LSPD traded an average of 1.12M shares per day over the past three months and 1.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.22M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.01% stake in the company. Shares short for LSPD as of Oct 30, 2022 were 5.76M with a Short Ratio of 5.76M, compared to 5.59M on Sep 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $210.9M to a low estimate of $187.41M. As of the current estimate, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s year-ago sales were $152.68M, an estimated increase of 25.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.31M, an increase of 28.50% over than the figure of $25.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $190.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $185.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $737.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $725M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $734M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $548.37M, up 33.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $918.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $974.79M and the low estimate is $863.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.