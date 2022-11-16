This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)

In the latest session, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) closed at $0.20 down -10.22% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0223 from its previous closing price. On the day, 706272 shares were traded. NDRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1877.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Thornton Michael Milos bought 20,000 shares for $0.27 per share. The transaction valued at 5,400 led to the insider holds 352,775 shares of the business.

Tokman Alexander Y bought 20,000 shares of NDRA for $5,200 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 152,857 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On May 26, another insider, Thornton Michael Milos, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,250 and bolstered with 332,775 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NDRA has reached a high of $1.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2932, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3110.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NDRA has traded an average of 285.82K shares per day and 247.74k over the past ten days. A total of 63.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.01M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NDRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 684.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 774.45k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.2M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 676.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.