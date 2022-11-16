This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN)

In the latest session, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) closed at $1.71 down -7.07% from its previous closing price of $1.84. On the day, 2430385 shares were traded. MPLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MultiPlan Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

On April 07, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 07, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Tabak Mark sold 4,500,000 shares for $3.80 per share. The transaction valued at 17,100,000 led to the insider holds 1,099,636 shares of the business.

Kim Michael sold 50,000 shares of MPLN for $218,360 on Aug 11. The SVP, Chief Information Officer now owns 362,386 shares after completing the transaction at $4.37 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Head James M, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 300,000 shares for $4.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,302,000 and bolstered with 300,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MultiPlan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPLN has reached a high of $6.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.73.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 639.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 600.14M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company.