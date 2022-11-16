This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Zillow Group Inc. (Z)

As of close of business last night, Zillow Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $37.75, up 2.36% from its previous closing price of $36.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3337287 shares were traded. Z stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of Z’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 08, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Rock Jennifer sold 9,515 shares for $31.10 per share. The transaction valued at 295,922 led to the insider holds 68,554 shares of the business.

Spaulding Dan sold 7,296 shares of Z for $252,428 on Sep 02. The Chief People Officer now owns 34,509 shares after completing the transaction at $34.60 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Daimler Susan, who serves as the President of Zillow of the company, sold 3,241 shares for $33.55 each. As a result, the insider received 108,739 and left with 23,727 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, Z has reached a high of $65.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that Z traded 3.67M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 173.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.62M. Shares short for Z as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.64M with a Short Ratio of 23.24M, compared to 28.15M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $458.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $499.29M to a low estimate of $432.11M. As of the current estimate, Zillow Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2B, an estimated decrease of -77.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $442.85M, a decrease of -88.60% less than the figure of -$77.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $479.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $408.62M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for Z’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.15B, down -24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -68.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.