Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)

The closing price of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) was $11.64 for the day, up 2.65% from the previous closing price of $11.34. On the day, 1423315 shares were traded. DH stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on July 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Krantz Jason Ronald bought 450,000 shares for $11.54 per share. The transaction valued at 5,193,000 led to the insider holds 450,000 shares of the business.

SEA VII Management, LLC sold 1,016,000 shares of DH for $23,114,000 on Aug 09. The Director now owns 2,508,971 shares after completing the transaction at $22.75 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, SEA VII Management, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,100,000 shares for $24.50 each. As a result, the insider received 26,950,000 and left with 2,508,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DH has reached a high of $44.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.53.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 102.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.48M.