Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of NetEase Inc. (NTES)

The closing price of NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) was $71.60 for the day, up 9.75% from the previous closing price of $65.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3119611 shares were traded. NTES stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTES’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on September 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $90 from $120 previously.

On July 05, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $129.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $120.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTES now has a Market Capitalization of 41.75B and an Enterprise Value of 30.61B. As of this moment, NetEase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTES is 0.36, which has changed by -42.00% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTES has reached a high of $118.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.95.

Shares Statistics:

NTES traded an average of 1.70M shares per day over the past three months and 2.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 654.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.93M. Insiders hold about 45.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NTES as of Oct 30, 2022 were 6.03M with a Short Ratio of 6.03M, compared to 5.06M on Sep 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 8.49, NTES has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.55. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.15. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NTES, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.88 and $4.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.46. EPS for the following year is $4.97, with 23 analysts recommending between $5.53 and $4.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.75B to a low estimate of $3.34B. As of the current estimate, NetEase Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.08B, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.69B, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.51B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.33B and the low estimate is $14.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.