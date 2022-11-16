Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT)

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) closed the day trading at $5.22 up 1.56% from the previous closing price of $5.14. On the day, 10506925 shares were traded. RIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RIOT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On June 28, 2022, Compass Point Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $39.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 26,000 shares for $6.97 per share. The transaction valued at 181,220 led to the insider holds 95,441 shares of the business.

D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 10,000 shares of RIOT for $66,900 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 3,750 shares after completing the transaction at $6.69 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, Marleau Hubert, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $17.73 each. As a result, the insider received 44,325 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $46.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 153.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.57M. Insiders hold about 7.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.70% stake in the company.