Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) closed the day trading at $0.31 up 2.67% from the previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0080 from its previous closing price. On the day, 576315 shares were traded. SIOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2968.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SIOX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 09, 2021, and also maintained the target price at $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIOX now has a Market Capitalization of 22.38M and an Enterprise Value of -30.02M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SIOX is 1.55, which has changed by -82.14% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SIOX has reached a high of $2.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3044, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4317.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SIOX traded about 205.41K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SIOX traded about 165.43k shares per day. A total of 73.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.07M. Insiders hold about 25.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SIOX as of Oct 30, 2022 were 132.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 312.66k on Sep 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.18 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.18. EPS for the following year is -$1.4, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.4 and -$1.4.