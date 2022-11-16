TNDM (Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) closed at $42.27 in the last session, up 6.93% from day before closing price of $39.53. On the day, 1888269 shares were traded. TNDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TNDM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $75.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 12, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when BERGER DAVID B sold 10,097 shares for $65.02 per share. The transaction valued at 656,515 led to the insider holds 2,457 shares of the business.

BLICKENSTAFF KIM D sold 10,762 shares of TNDM for $999,897 on May 17. The Director now owns 205,190 shares after completing the transaction at $92.91 per share. On May 09, another insider, Sheridan John F, who serves as the PRESIDENT & CEO of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $69.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 174,750 and bolstered with 10,058 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNDM has reached a high of $155.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.51.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 64.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.97M.