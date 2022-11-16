Update from Azenta Inc. (AZTA): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) was $56.75 for the day, up 21.83% from the previous closing price of $46.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5019865 shares were traded. AZTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AZTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.80 and its Current Ratio is at 13.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $100.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McManus Matthew bought 8,625 shares for $58.15 per share. The transaction valued at 501,544 led to the insider holds 29,467 shares of the business.

Robertson Lindon G bought 4,350 shares of AZTA for $250,647 on Aug 19. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,571 shares after completing the transaction at $57.62 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Crowley Kimberly, who serves as the SVP, Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 132 shares for $78.02 each. As a result, the insider received 10,299 and left with 5,133 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZTA has reached a high of $121.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.26.

Shares Statistics:

AZTA traded an average of 783.70K shares per day over the past three months and 770.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.84M. Shares short for AZTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.45M, compared to 3.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, AZTA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $139M to a low estimate of $131M. As of the current estimate, Azenta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $342M, an estimated decrease of -60.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $557M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $548.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $551.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, down -53.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $682.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $688M and the low estimate is $670M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.