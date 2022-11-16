Update from Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) was $67.32 for the day, up 2.87% from the previous closing price of $65.44. On the day, 1296014 shares were traded. FBHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FBHS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $62 from $90 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when MACKAY A D DAVID sold 2,000 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 120,000 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

Thomas Martin sold 4,262 shares of FBHS for $380,531 on Feb 07. The SVP Ops &Supply Chain Strategy now owns 23,683 shares after completing the transaction at $89.28 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortune’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBHS has reached a high of $109.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.95.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 129.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company.