Update from Lizhi Inc. (LIZI): A steady trajectory

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) closed the day trading at $0.72 up 24.84% from the previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 974329 shares were traded. LIZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LIZI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2020, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lizhi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIZI has reached a high of $2.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6023, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1050.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LIZI traded about 302.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LIZI traded about 204.17k shares per day. A total of 51.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.80M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LIZI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 456.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 616.32k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $76.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.61M to a low estimate of $81.61M. As of the current estimate, Lizhi Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.12M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $294.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $317.88M, down -7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $302.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $302.36M and the low estimate is $302.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.