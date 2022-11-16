Update from Under Armour Inc. (UAA): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) was $9.61 for the day, up 4.68% from the previous closing price of $9.18. On the day, 10841915 shares were traded. UAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.30.
Ratios:
Our analysis of UAA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.
Upgrades & Downgrades
On October 21, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.
Insider Transactions:
Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares for $9.60 per share. The transaction valued at 240,085 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.
Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UAA for $234,732 on May 27. The Director now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.39 per share.
Valuation Measures:
As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40.
Stock Price History:
Over the past 52 weeks, UAA has reached a high of $27.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.38.
Shares Statistics:
A total of 454.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 381.30M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company.