Update from Xos Inc. (XOS): A steady trajectory

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) closed the day trading at $0.92 down -3.95% from the previous closing price of $0.96. On the day, 940462 shares were traded. XOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9221.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XOS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on June 03, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On December 08, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $3.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.25.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2021, with a $4.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Ferber Robert sold 14,533 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 16,713 led to the insider holds 506,913 shares of the business.

Ferber Robert sold 14,533 shares of XOS for $15,841 on Oct 03. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 521,446 shares after completing the transaction at $1.09 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Ferber Robert, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 14,533 shares for $1.48 each. As a result, the insider received 21,509 and left with 535,979 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Xos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XOS has reached a high of $4.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 164.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.21M. Insiders hold about 18.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.00% stake in the company.