Update from XWELL Inc. (XWEL): A steady trajectory

XWELL Inc. (NASDAQ: XWEL) closed the day trading at $0.50 down -3.85% from the previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522092 shares were traded. XWEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5466 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XWEL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XWEL has reached a high of $2.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7718, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9221.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XWEL traded about 580.36K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XWEL traded about 224.8k shares per day. A total of 95.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.82M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.40% stake in the company. Shares short for XWEL as of Sep 29, 2022 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 2.28M on Aug 30, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $14.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.37M to a low estimate of $14.37M. As of the current estimate, XWELL Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.97M, an estimated increase of 44.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.01M, a decrease of -38.70% less than the figure of $44.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.01M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XWEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.73M, down -5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72.52M and the low estimate is $72.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.