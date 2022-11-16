What shareholders can do to beat the market with Neogen Corporation (NEOG) stock

As of close of business last night, Neogen Corporation’s stock clocked out at $16.28, up 1.94% from its previous closing price of $15.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2887802 shares were traded. NEOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NEOG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when Quinlan Steven J. bought 5,000 shares for $11.63 per share. The transaction valued at 58,150 led to the insider holds 32,722 shares of the business.

BOEHM WILLIAM T bought 2,000 shares of NEOG for $27,770 on Oct 03. The Director now owns 23,242 shares after completing the transaction at $13.88 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, Jones Douglas Edward, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $14.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,170 and bolstered with 9,759 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEOG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.45B and an Enterprise Value of 3.10B. As of this moment, Neogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 46.55.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEOG is 0.73, which has changed by -63.38% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEOG has reached a high of $47.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NEOG traded 7.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NEOG as of Oct 30, 2022 were 14.76M with a Short Ratio of 14.76M, compared to 11.66M on Sep 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.83% and a Short% of Float of 7.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $233.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $240.7M to a low estimate of $226.87M. As of the current estimate, Neogen Corporation’s year-ago sales were $130.52M, an estimated increase of 79.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $235.24M, an increase of 83.40% over than the figure of $79.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $240.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $230.27M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $862.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $834.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $848.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $527.16M, up 61.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $982.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.