What shareholders can do to beat the market with NICE Ltd. (NICE) stock

As of close of business last night, NICE Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $202.86, up 3.67% from its previous closing price of $195.68. On the day, 515698 shares were traded. NICE stock price reached its highest trading level at $204.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $197.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NICE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $236.

On December 16, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $315.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on July 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $266 to $300.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NICE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NICE has reached a high of $319.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $164.65.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 63.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.53M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.60% stake in the company.