What shareholders can do to beat the market with NIKE Inc. (NKE) stock

As of close of business last night, NIKE Inc.’s stock clocked out at $106.71, up 2.22% from its previous closing price of $104.39. On the day, 7208267 shares were traded. NKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NKE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $99.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 30, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $156 to $141.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Matheson Monique S. sold 5,882 shares for $93.55 per share. The transaction valued at 550,281 led to the insider holds 60,213 shares of the business.

Campion Andrew sold 5,922 shares of NKE for $671,673 on Aug 03. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 75,295 shares after completing the transaction at $113.42 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Friend Matthew, who serves as the EVP: CFO of the company, sold 4,139 shares for $113.42 each. As a result, the insider received 469,445 and left with 56,539 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NIKE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKE has reached a high of $177.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.22.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.24B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company.