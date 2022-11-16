What shareholders can do to beat the market with VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) stock

In the latest session, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) closed at $0.68 up 10.34% from its previous closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0641 from its previous closing price. On the day, 713822 shares were traded. VBIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6987 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6255.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on November 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

On February 25, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on February 25, 2021, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 when Beattie Nell bought 8,200 shares for $2.45 per share. The transaction valued at 20,083 led to the insider holds 68,200 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC sold 2,707,463 shares of VBIV for $8,961,703 on Dec 01. The 10% Owner now owns 52,334,993 shares after completing the transaction at $3.31 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VBIV now has a Market Capitalization of 154.26M and an Enterprise Value of 105.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 251.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 120.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.01.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VBIV is 1.75, which has changed by -79.33% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VBIV has reached a high of $3.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7156, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0697.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VBIV has traded an average of 880.27K shares per day and 853.47k over the past ten days. A total of 258.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.57M. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VBIV as of Oct 30, 2022 were 13.21M with a Short Ratio of 13.21M, compared to 14.09M on Sep 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.4M to a low estimate of $560k. As of the current estimate, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $81k, an estimated increase of 2,677.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.36M, an increase of 1,773.00% less than the figure of $2,677.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $630k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $631k, up 442.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.4M and the low estimate is $4.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 369.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.