Which analyst expects Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) closed at $2.46 up 12.33% from its previous closing price of $2.19. On the day, 4443711 shares were traded. DM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Desktop Metal Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.80.

On January 10, 2022, Lake Street Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Fulop Ric bought 6,000 shares for $3.21 per share. The transaction valued at 19,235 led to the insider holds 20,264,999 shares of the business.

Fulop Ric bought 5,000 shares of DM for $16,016 on Aug 16. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 20,258,999 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Fulop Ric, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $3.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 92,844 and bolstered with 20,253,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DM has reached a high of $8.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 316.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.65M. Insiders hold about 7.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.70% stake in the company.