Which analyst expects Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) closed at $5.63 up 2.36% from its previous closing price of $5.50. On the day, 2403781 shares were traded. KPTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $10 from $7 previously.

On February 09, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Paulson Richard A. sold 3,493 shares for $4.54 per share. The transaction valued at 15,858 led to the insider holds 616,017 shares of the business.

Paulson Richard A. sold 3,488 shares of KPTI for $20,475 on Oct 04. The President and CEO now owns 619,510 shares after completing the transaction at $5.87 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Paulson Richard A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,479 shares for $5.23 each. As a result, the insider received 18,196 and left with 622,998 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPTI has reached a high of $14.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 80.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.06M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company.