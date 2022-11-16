Which analyst expects Personalis Inc. (PSNL) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) closed at $2.81 up 6.44% from its previous closing price of $2.64. On the day, 502776 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Personalis Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $23 from $27 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Chen Richard sold 1,581 shares for $3.48 per share. The transaction valued at 5,502 led to the insider holds 143,855 shares of the business.

Tachibana Aaron sold 3,474 shares of PSNL for $12,090 on Sep 20. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 223,669 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Chen Richard, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 420 shares for $3.33 each. As a result, the insider received 1,399 and left with 145,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSNL has reached a high of $18.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 45.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.99M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company.