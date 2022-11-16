Which analyst expects Samsara Inc. (IOT) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Samsara Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.72, up 5.82% from its previous closing price of $10.13. On the day, 1173510 shares were traded. IOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IOT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On June 27, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $16.

On January 10, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $35.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on January 10, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Calderon Benjamin sold 98,048 shares for $10.30 per share. The transaction valued at 1,010,051 led to the insider holds 115,583 shares of the business.

Calderon Benjamin sold 208,000 shares of IOT for $2,300,929 on Nov 02. The insider now owns 115,583 shares after completing the transaction at $11.06 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Calderon Benjamin, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 164,785 shares for $12.10 each. As a result, the insider received 1,993,503 and left with 115,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOT has reached a high of $31.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 511.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.83M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company.