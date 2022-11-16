Which analyst expects Ziff Davis Inc. (ZD) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Ziff Davis Inc.’s stock clocked out at $89.71, up 3.35% from its previous closing price of $86.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539994 shares were traded. ZD stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.37.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On November 30, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $150.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on November 30, 2021, with a $150 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when ROSSEN JEREMY sold 2,199 shares for $85.68 per share. The transaction valued at 188,410 led to the insider holds 5,898 shares of the business.

FAY SARAH ANN bought 1,162 shares of ZD for $100,500 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 11,070 shares after completing the transaction at $86.49 per share. On Dec 03, another insider, Harris Teresa A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 460 shares for $108.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,772 and bolstered with 460 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ziff’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZD has reached a high of $129.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZD traded 283.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 352.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.85M. Shares short for ZD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 3.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.71% and a Short% of Float of 7.88%.