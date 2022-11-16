YSG (Yatsen Holding Limited) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) closed at $1.35 up 15.38% from its previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3153991 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Yatsen Holding Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.60.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 14, 2020, with a $18.60 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YSG has reached a high of $3.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1138, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0596.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YSG has traded an average of 1.32M shares per day and 643.63k over the past ten days. A total of 618.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 391.75M. Insiders hold about 6.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.60% stake in the company. Shares short for YSG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.74M with a Short Ratio of 9.05M, compared to 10.8M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $112.21M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $112.21M to a low estimate of $112.21M. As of the current estimate, Yatsen Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $211.01M, an estimated decrease of -46.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.96M, a decrease of -35.00% over than the figure of -$46.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $148.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $148.96M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $569.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $517.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $549.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $875.87M, down -37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $603.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $682.31M and the low estimate is $492M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.