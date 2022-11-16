Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) closed the day trading at $22.94 up 1.68% from the previous closing price of $22.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721606 shares were traded. ZNTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZNTL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $67.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Gallagher Cam sold 12,500 shares for $22.77 per share. The transaction valued at 284,683 led to the insider holds 372,011 shares of the business.

Gallagher Cam sold 12,374 shares of ZNTL for $291,543 on Nov 08. The President now owns 384,511 shares after completing the transaction at $23.56 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Gallagher Cam, who serves as the President of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $23.67 each. As a result, the insider received 295,860 and left with 396,885 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has reached a high of $85.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZNTL traded about 624.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZNTL traded about 827.53k shares per day. A total of 57.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.74M. Shares short for ZNTL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 5.96M, compared to 6.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.31% and a Short% of Float of 14.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.01 and a low estimate of -$1.41, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.17, with high estimates of -$1 and low estimates of -$1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.63 and -$5.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.88. EPS for the following year is -$4.68, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.63 and -$6.39.