A correction may be in store for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) shares?

As of close of business last night, Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.48, down -6.86% from its previous closing price of $4.81. On the day, 1061217 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PSTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 07, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On May 18, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Malin Life Sciences Holdings L bought 2,150,000 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 7,525,000 led to the insider holds 11,835,673 shares of the business.

Ostertag Eric bought 142,857 shares of PSTX for $500,000 on Aug 08. The Executive Chairman now owns 838,824 shares after completing the transaction at $3.50 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Ostertag Eric, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 160,696 shares for $3.69 each. As a result, the insider received 592,808 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSTX has reached a high of $7.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.82.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 62.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.17M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.60% stake in the company.