A correction may be in store for Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) shares?

As of close of business last night, Toast Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.98, down -7.19% from its previous closing price of $20.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6381905 shares were traded. TOST stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TOST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on October 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $24 from $22 previously.

On September 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $22.

On April 05, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $29.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on April 05, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Matlock James Michael sold 25,991 shares for $21.18 per share. The transaction valued at 550,411 led to the insider holds 38,704 shares of the business.

Gomez Elena sold 2,024 shares of TOST for $42,862 on Nov 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 87,034 shares after completing the transaction at $21.18 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Narang Aman, who serves as the COO & Co-President of the company, sold 1,079 shares for $21.18 each. As a result, the insider received 22,850 and left with 2,561,769 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has reached a high of $48.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TOST traded 5.90M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 509.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.71M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TOST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.72M with a Short Ratio of 16.13M, compared to 10.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 9 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.76.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $720.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $738M to a low estimate of $710M. As of the current estimate, Toast Inc.’s year-ago sales were $486.38M, an estimated increase of 48.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $729.77M, an increase of 42.50% less than the figure of $48.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $795M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $712.04M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 55.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.77B and the low estimate is $3.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.