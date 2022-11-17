A glimpse at Altice USA Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Altice USA Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.47, down -7.84% from its previous closing price of $4.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3821228 shares were traded. ATUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATUS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 03, 2022, Pivotal Research Group Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $5.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Stewart Charles sold 31,560 shares for $9.99 per share. The transaction valued at 315,284 led to the insider holds 1,323,925 shares of the business.

Mullen Mark sold 5,000 shares of ATUS for $77,700 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 3,500 shares after completing the transaction at $15.54 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, SCHNABEL SUSAN C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $14.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 145,900 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATUS has reached a high of $18.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.4848, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.8175.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATUS traded 5.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 454.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 388.27M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ATUS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 46.04M with a Short Ratio of 47.62M, compared to 40.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.13% and a Short% of Float of 23.91%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.36. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $2.45B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.5B to a low estimate of $2.42B. As of the current estimate, Altice USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.57B, an estimated decrease of -4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.45B, a decrease of -2.70% over than the figure of -$4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.09B, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.86B and the low estimate is $9.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.