A glimpse at Autohome Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Autohome Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.29, down -7.57% from its previous closing price of $31.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500521 shares were traded. ATHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATHM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on August 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $42 from $31 previously.

On July 26, 2022, CLSA Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $29.30 to $42.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Autohome’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATHM has reached a high of $40.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATHM traded 555.45K shares on average per day over the past three months and 771.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.46M. Shares short for ATHM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 1.62M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.68, ATHM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.53. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.14 and $2.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.39. EPS for the following year is $2.64, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.44 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $947.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $964.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, down -13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $965.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.