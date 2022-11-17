A glimpse at Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) closed at $0.72 up 33.04% from its previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1788 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5998756 shares were traded. FRSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6000.

For a deeper understanding of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on March 02, 2018, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 121.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Over the past 52 weeks, FRSX has reached a high of $3.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48.

A total of 64.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.57M.

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15M and the low estimate is $1.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 858.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.