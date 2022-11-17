A glimpse at Guess’ Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) closed at $18.95 down -2.37% from its previous closing price of $19.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 926684 shares were traded. GES stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Guess’ Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 28, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $33.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on March 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when CHIDONI ANTHONY sold 10,000 shares for $16.60 per share. The transaction valued at 166,000 led to the insider holds 199,552 shares of the business.

Anderson Kathryn Low sold 8,260 shares of GES for $203,196 on Dec 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 57,981 shares after completing the transaction at $24.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Guess”s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GES has reached a high of $25.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GES has traded an average of 757.47K shares per day and 697.39k over the past ten days. A total of 56.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.25M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 4.91M, compared to 6.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.16% and a Short% of Float of 25.39%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GES is 0.90, from 0.22 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.54. The current Payout Ratio is 32.60% for GES, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $3.2, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.23 and $3.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.59B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.71B and the low estimate is $2.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.