A glimpse at Southern Copper Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) closed at $59.32 down -2.18% from its previous closing price of $60.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1668734 shares were traded. SCCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Southern Copper Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $51 to $55.

On September 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $47.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on September 14, 2022, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA sold 200,000 shares for $74.94 per share. The transaction valued at 14,987,600 led to the insider holds 374,966 shares of the business.

VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA sold 100,000 shares of SCCO for $7,497,300 on Mar 10. The Chairman of the Board now owns 574,966 shares after completing the transaction at $74.97 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA, who serves as the Chairman of the Board of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $74.87 each. As a result, the insider received 3,743,350 and left with 674,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Southern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCCO has reached a high of $79.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCCO has traded an average of 1.60M shares per day and 1.92M over the past ten days. A total of 773.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SCCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.47M with a Short Ratio of 6.54M, compared to 6.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 7.59%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SCCO is 2.00, from 1.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.90. The current Payout Ratio is 120.40% for SCCO, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.28 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $3.45, with 5 analysts recommending between $5 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.93B, down -6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.38B and the low estimate is $9.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.