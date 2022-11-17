A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

After finishing at $18.45 in the prior trading day, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) closed at $18.30, down -0.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512956 shares were traded. CWAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CWAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 93.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $12 from $23 previously.

On October 19, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on October 19, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Blendu Cynthia Ann sold 50,000 shares for $18.30 per share. The transaction valued at 915,166 led to the insider holds 3,439 shares of the business.

Valbrune Alphonse sold 29,752 shares of CWAN for $542,635 on Nov 16. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 1,750 shares after completing the transaction at $18.24 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Blendu Cynthia Ann, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 16,000 shares for $18.56 each. As a result, the insider received 296,994 and left with 3,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWAN has reached a high of $23.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 367.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 496.83k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 187.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.05M. Shares short for CWAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 3.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 10.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $74.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.95M to a low estimate of $74M. As of the current estimate, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.49M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.66M, an increase of 14.20% less than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.03M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $299.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $296.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $298.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.02M, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $353.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $366M and the low estimate is $338.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.