A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

The price of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) closed at $13.96 in the last session, down -5.99% from day before closing price of $14.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 876364 shares were traded. FRSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FRSH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.

On October 18, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on October 18, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Gottfried Randy sold 33,750 shares for $14.81 per share. The transaction valued at 499,838 led to the insider holds 14,476 shares of the business.

Taylor Jennifer H sold 4,685 shares of FRSH for $65,590 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 16,604 shares after completing the transaction at $14.00 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Flower Johanna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,700 shares for $13.97 each. As a result, the insider received 65,659 and left with 16,852 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRSH has reached a high of $39.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FRSH traded on average about 1.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 286.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.29M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FRSH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.98M with a Short Ratio of 12.32M, compared to 13.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 8.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $125.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.5M to a low estimate of $123.76M. As of the current estimate, Freshworks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.83M, an estimated increase of 38.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.08M, an increase of 26.20% less than the figure of $38.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.76M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $497M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $488.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $494.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.02M, up 33.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $618.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $636M and the low estimate is $573.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.