A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

The price of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) closed at $2.24 in the last session, down -1.32% from day before closing price of $2.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2305900 shares were traded. GERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2150.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GERN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 28, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 02, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $4.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on November 02, 2021, with a $4 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 566.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GERN has reached a high of $3.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3692, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7460.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GERN traded on average about 3.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 405.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 365.34M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GERN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.36M with a Short Ratio of 16.50M, compared to 12.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GERN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $500k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $370k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39M, down -73.40% from the average estimate.