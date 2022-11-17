A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

After finishing at $80.93 in the prior trading day, Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) closed at $79.55, down -1.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 725592 shares were traded. POWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of POWI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on November 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $65 from $90 previously.

On February 07, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $100.

On August 19, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $115.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on August 19, 2021, with a $115 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Matthews David MH sold 5,948 shares for $78.29 per share. The transaction valued at 465,653 led to the insider holds 106,233 shares of the business.

Bailey Doug sold 156 shares of POWI for $11,216 on Nov 08. The VP Marketing now owns 110,529 shares after completing the transaction at $71.90 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Gupta Sunil, who serves as the VP of Operations of the company, sold 2,117 shares for $77.91 each. As a result, the insider received 164,935 and left with 35,888 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Power’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POWI has reached a high of $110.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 459.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 569.18k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.40M. Shares short for POWI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 3.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, POWI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.46, compared to 0.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74. The current Payout Ratio is 21.40% for POWI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 18, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.61 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.54. EPS for the following year is $3.47, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.7 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $164.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $165.6M to a low estimate of $160M. As of the current estimate, Power Integrations Inc.’s year-ago sales were $175.13M, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $160.93M, a decrease of -6.80% less than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $698.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $682.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $691.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $703.28M, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $721.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $742.9M and the low estimate is $650M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.